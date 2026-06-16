Royal Oak shop owners say road construction is driving away business

Road construction along Rochester Road between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads is creating ongoing challenges for local businesses, as lane closures and detours limit customer access.

The project, which began in April, is part of a city effort to resurface the roadway and improve pedestrian safety. But for many business owners along the corridor, the disruptions are taking a toll.

"The construction is a real nightmare," said Bill Mansfield, who helps at Julian Brothers Bakery, echoing what many customers have been telling businesses in the area.

While the city expects construction to wrap up in November, some business owners are skeptical about that timeline.

"Best case scenario, it's November, but you know when they pick up these projects, they can go a lot longer than that, so it could be through the winter for all we know," said John Spreitzer, who owns multiple Green Lantern Pizza locations across Metro Detroit, including one on Rochester Road.

Spreitzer says his business has relied on deliveries to offset the drop in foot traffic, but he's concerned about nearby smaller businesses that rely heavily on in-person customers.

"Customers kind of come in and they'll fly to the place and get everything done, and then they stop coming," Spreitzer said. "I know that we have a bigger brand, so I thought it would be a little easier for us to get on there and kind of promote the businesses as well."

Further up the road, Julian Brothers Bakery has been a community staple for more than 50 years. Mansfield, a retiree who has been helping at the business for the past four years, says the construction has had a noticeable impact.

"We've seen a big fall off in the number of people that come in and, you know, they, a lot of dedicated customers," Mansfield said. "He's been here 55 years. So, you know, there's a lot of support from his, uh, existing customer base, but, uh, you know, it's, it was, it's been really hard to get here for, for quite a while. I mean, they had side streets blacked off and southbound only on Rochester Road."

He says unclear timelines have added to the frustration.

"I don't think anybody really knows what they're doing," Mansfield said. "When one construction company goes away, you know, and from my perspective, a new one comes in and starts doing something a little different."

The project is currently in its first phase, which includes road reconstruction of the northbound lane, resurfacing and utility work.

Despite the challenges, business owners say they remain open and are urging the community to continue supporting them during construction.