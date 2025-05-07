Royal Oak residents, businesses welcome proposed parking changes

It's the great debate in Royal Oak right now: What is the city going to do about its parking situation?

It's been the talk of the town for years, from the number of parking spaces to the grace period and the cost, among others.

Many businesses and people who live in Royal Oak have voiced their frustrations and will soon continue to do so on Wednesday evening.

"I had enough of those lovely tickets in the mail. I was like, I would love to give input on this," said Royal Oak resident Kim Indersmitten. "I just hope, like I said, it's easy to park, easy to find a spot. I just appreciate them taking the time to get input from the community.

Businesses and Royal Oak residents have not been pleased with the current or the former parking situation, and many have called the parking a "fiasco."

There have been several complaints about the amount of parking, the cost, the grace period, the location, and even the vendor.

Royal Oak leaders said they are researching new parking vendors and want help from the community. They want feedback from one of their two open houses on Wednesday. It's an opportunity to see and try out the equipment being considered, ask questions, and offer your opinions.

"I hope they have a new parking system," said Al Carter. "We haven't parked on the street with that old system. Maybe we'll start parking there again."

The next community open house is Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market at 316 E. 11 Mile Road.