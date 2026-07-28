Royal Oak Library temporarily closes due to bed bug infestation

Plans to go to the Royal Oak Public Library were squashed on Tuesday after signs on the doors indicated the library had closed due to a bed bug infestation.

I'm not a bug guy, but yes, those especially. When you think of something crawling on you when you sleep, oh, like no," said Michael Seeds, who frequents the library.

CBS News Detroit spoke with residents and officials to find out how we got here and what is being done to get rid of them.

"You know that happens in libraries across the country and other public places too," said Royal Oak Public Library director Sandy Irwin.

Irwin says this is the first time they have found bedbugs in this library. The library started monthly bug inspections after it found a cockroach in a DVD case. It was during that routine check when they found the creepy crawly.

"We actually had a patron say on Saturday that they found one in the bathroom, but it's not typically where bed bugs live, so it was poor thought that it was on a person or in their stuff, and it fell off," said Irwin.

And when their inspectors came on Tuesday, officials confirmed that bedbugs were nesting in multiple pieces of furniture in the computer lab and in their lounge chairs. Irwin says all furniture has been disinfected.

"We do take pride in our library, and we want it to be safe for everybody," said Irwin.

To prevent any further bed bugs in the library, officials say they are going to change their bag policy, and they plan to reopen on Wednesday