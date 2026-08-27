Royal Oak driver accused in fatal hit-and-run crash involving motorcyclist in Fraser

A Royal Oak man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist over the weekend in Fraser, Michigan, prosecutors said.

Macomb County prosecutors allege that on Aug. 23, 48-year-old Julie Fathbruckner of Roseville was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Utica Road near Mulvey Road in Fraser, when she was involved in a crash with a Ford F-150 driven by 64-year-old Edward Michael Nahhat. Prosecutors allege Nahhat left the scene after the crash.

Fathbruckner was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, prosecutors said.

Fraser police say investigators located Nahhat with the help of FLOCK cameras.

Nahhat is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, lying to a police officer and commission of a felony with a motor vehicle.

"Any loss of life is tragic, and this case is a heartbreaking reminder of the responsibility we all have when we are involved in a traffic crash. Drivers are required to stop, remain at the scene, and take the necessary steps to help those involved. I extend my condolences to the family of the woman who lost her life in the collision," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Nahhat was arraigned on Aug. 26 and given a $100,000 bond and a GPS tether. Nahhat must also surrender his driver's license and cannot consume any alcohol or drugs, according to prosecutors.

Nahhat is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 7, with a preliminary examination to follow on Oct. 14.