Popular Royal Oak coffee staple shuttering its doors

A popular coffee shop in Royal Oak is closing its doors for good this week.

For more than a decade, The Office Coffee Shop has become a hotspot downtown for many returning customers.

CBS Detroit

"They know my name. They look out for me. It's almost like family friends," said customer Dawne Webber.

"I felt special here. I felt like this was my little home. It's just really sad this place is going. It's a comfort here. It really is," customer Sara Izaguirre said.

In a surprising announcement on social media, the business says it will close permanently this week. Its final day is Thursday, March 5.

"It's by no means what we want to do. We've really tried to stick around for the community," The Office Coffee Shop co-owner Michael Keith said.

The Office Coffee Shop

Rising costs and decreased foot traffic are what Keith says led to this tough decision.

"After the pandemic, we just really haven't been able to get that same level of foot traffic to come back through the doors," said Keith.

The coffee shop has often been recognized as a community hub for the past 11 years.

"We really focus on coffee, coworking and community. We just really had a goal of trying to make people smile every day," Keith said.

CBS Detroit

Since word got out, Keith tells CBS News Detroit that talks about saving the business have taken place, but it's too late.

"We've had a number of people looking at ways they can try to help us out, and it just isn't going to make the cut," said Keith.

As for what kept this business going? Keith says he owes it to his team of hardworking employees and loyal customers.

"The support has been over the top. Thank you, everybody. Thank you so much for the opportunity for us to be a part of your life. It has been better than I ever could have imagined," Keith said.

The final day at The Office Coffee Shop is March 5. The business will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.