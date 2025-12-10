Royal Oak city manager ousted after less than one year in position

New leadership is underway in Royal Oak after the city manager was abruptly ousted from his job this week.

It's been less than a year since Joseph Gacioch held the position of city manager in Royal Oak. However, as of Monday, he was terminated.

The unexpected decision was made at Monday's city commission meeting.

Joseph Gacioch

In January, Gacioch claimed the role of city manager. Before his role with Royal Oak, Gacioch held a similar leadership position in Ferndale for 13 years, according to online sources.

The City of Royal Oak announced Gacioch's termination in a statement that reads in part:

"The City of Royal Oak announced Tuesday that Joseph Gacioch will no longer serve as the organization's City Manager. City leaders said that they appreciate the contributions Gacioch made during his tenure, and they wish him the best in his future endeavors."

CBS News Detroit dug deeper to find out why Gacioch was let go and if he's still being paid. City communications director Kara Sokol said it's a private issue that will not be discussed.

According to Gacioch's employment contract, which is public record, if terminated for any other reason than just cause, Gacioch is entitled to severance pay up to nine months.

City Attorney Niccolas Grochowski will now serve as interim city manager, while Police Chief Michael Moore was named interim deputy city manager. Meanwhile, Susan Barkman will maintain her current role as deputy city manager.

"The city looks forward to a smooth transition and remains committed to its mission of delivering the highest-level services to its residents, businesses, and visitors," said Sokol.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Gacioch for comment.