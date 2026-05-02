Roseville woman, 32, accused of hitting child in social media videos charged

A Roseville, Michigan, woman faces two charges after prosecutors allege social media videos showed her hitting a child, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Amber Criner, 32, was arraigned by a Roseville judge Wednesday on two counts of fourth-degree child abuse, according to online court records. According to the prosecutor's office, these are "the maximum charges available under the law based on the evidence presented to date."

Details surrounding the videos have yet to be disclosed by authorities.

The judge set Criner's bond at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% option, the prosecutor's office said.

"I understand the public is concerned after seeing the videos on social media," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement Thursday. "Our priority is to ensure accountability and to protect vulnerable members of our community."

Criner is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on May 13.