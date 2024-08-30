Suspect sought after man injured in Roseville road rage shooting

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man is injured, and a suspect is still on the run after a road rage shooting in Roseville.

"We believe it originated around 8 Mile and I-94 and came all the way to I-696 and Groesbeck, so that's a long way to travel," said Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin.

Berlin says that around 6 a.m. on Friday, an extreme case of road rage played out, causing a minor collision on the expressway. From there, the situation escalated.

CBS Detroit

"Vehicle exited followed by the second vehicle where gunfire erupted on top of the ramp," Berlin stated.

Multiple shots were fired by the driver of one of the vehicles, injuring the victim behind the wheel of the other car.

The suspect, who opened fire, sped off, leaving police still searching.

"Everybody is working on it as we speak. We have detectives at the hospital, we have detectives on the street following up and then we have detectives working the camera right now," said Berlin.

CBS Detroit

Fortunately, the public was spared from the gunfire, and no one else was hurt. Berlin says incidents like this should never happen.

"Road rage is not good. If you can avoid it, avoid it. Don't engage. Disengage and call us," he said.

Berlin says the male victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

As far as the suspect, there is very limited information on his description or vehicle.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4483.