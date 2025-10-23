Police shooting of man who rammed patrol vehicle at Roseville police station was justified, sheriff says

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says the shooting of a suspect who rammed his car into a patrol vehicle outside the Roseville Police Department earlier in October was justified.

Officials released body camera footage and surveillance video of the incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 13. Video shows 36-year-old Roseville, who was driving a silver Pontiac G5, which is registered to his father, ramming a Roseville police officer's marked SUV while the officer was inside and parked.

Two other officers who were on their way to another call immediately surrounded the suspect and ordered him out of his car, and when he did, he was holding a hunting knife. When officers ordered the man to drop the knife and he did not comply, they fired seven shots, striking him six times.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who has not been named, driving around the police station's parking lot for several minutes before tapping the back of the patrol vehicle with his G5. Video shows him then backing up the Pontiac and ramming it into the same patrol vehicle.

"In this situation, two officers drew their firearms, and the third officer drew his taser, but this happened that quick, and this individual decided to go. You can't count on that Taser, and as you can tell, he's armed, he's a threat; they feared for their life," Wickersham said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition, Wickersham said.

Wickersham said that following an investigation, which is now closed, there is no evidence to support criminal charges against the Roseville officers.

The officers involved will be back at work on Friday.

The suspect is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property, according to the sheriff's office. He has not been arraigned.