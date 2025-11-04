Roseville babysitter sentenced for murder of 22-month-old baby

A 24-year-old Roseville woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for abusing a 22-month-old boy she was babysitting, causing his death, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Kimora Hodges was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for felony murder and 15 to 40 years for first-degree child abuse.

Prosecutors allege that on June 13, 2022, Hodges "physically harmed" the 22-month-old child who was in her care. The boy suffered various injuries, including subdural hemorrhage and bilateral retinal hemorrhages, according to prosecutors.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries.

"The sentence handed down today reflects the severity of the crime committed. The defendant's actions resulted in the tragic death of an innocent child, and the court has imposed a life sentence without the possibility of parole to hold her fully accountable. Our thoughts remain with the victim's family, whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act. The justice system has a duty to protect the most vulnerable, and today's sentence underscores that duty," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Hodges was convicted on July 31, 2025, following a six-day trial.