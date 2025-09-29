Employee stuck in elevator at Mott Children's Hospital rescued via rope

A hospital employee was rescued by rope after an elevator malfunctioned Sunday at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

It was a complicated rescue but resulted in no injuries, the Ann Arbor Fire Department said in its report.

"The composure of the employee throughout the incident is also to be commended," firefighters said.

Four fire department vehicle crews, along with the battalion chief, responded to the scene. The University of Michigan's Division of Public Safety and Security and Hospital Facilities also assisted on scene.

Upon arrival, first responders learned the elevator car was stuck in a blind hoistway about 30 feet below the eighth floor. That particular elevator does not provide access to floors 4 through 8, eliminating the option of accessing the car through landing doors, the report said. The elevator's service brake had also locked, preventing the secondary option of lowering the car. An elevator technician on scene confirmed the car could not be moved from its location without major repairs.

The remaining options, firefighters said, were to break a hospital wall, "which would have caused significant infrastructure damage and destroyed the elevator car," or do the rescue via rope.

Firefighters used a rope method to reach and rescue a person who was in a stuck elevator Sept. 28, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann Arbor Fire Department

Because the employee was not injured and remained calm despite the ordeal, firefighters chose to work with ropes.

The first step was to secure and lock out power to the elevator, as safety locks would keep the car from falling.

Then firefighters were lowered to the elevator car, placed the person in a harness, and safely lifted the person up to the eighth-floor access.

"The City of Ann Arbor is fortunate to have highly trained professionals ready to respond to these complex incidents," the report said.