Romulus City Council strikes down investigation into Flock camera safety contract

The Romulus City Council on Monday voted down a formal investigation into a Flock safety camera contract that raised questions among residents and local leaders.

The concern centered on the agreement and how the system would be regulated.

"I live here, I have business here, and I'm driving around, and I see more and more of these cameras," said Romulus resident James Lee.

When Lee started looking into Flock cameras in Romulus, he says things didn't add up regarding the city's Tax Increment Financing Authority's agreement with the camera company.

"My major concerns are there is no public engagement with that particular board," said Lee.

He wanted to know how the board reached the agreement with Flock that originally allotted $47,500 per year for the database, and how it later showed the cost would be $90,000 per year.

"The explanation I was given was a typo by a clerical person. The contract is for the $90,000 a year, which brings it to $270,000, but I am making sure our legal team goes through with a fine-tooth comb to make sure all T's were crossed, and I's were dotted," said Mayor Robert McCraight.

However, not all council members shot down the motion to look into it.

"I think this whole thing is about isn't about getting rid of cameras; it's about getting accountability and get answers that we need to get answered," said Councilmember Kathy Abdo.

While others stood behind the tool's benefits for police in the city.

"How many people do you have to catch that makes them worthwhile? All it takes is for them to take your child and that Flock camera getting them back, and your attitude would change," said Councilmember Mark Wilhide.

But the conversation won't stop here. Some council members and the mayor say they will look into who has access to the data collected by the city's cameras. And say they will look into potential regulations.

"Hopefully, the discussion will result in some actual control," said Lee.

"I want to make sure there are no outside influences that violate our contract because if we find out those are going on we will cancel our flock contract," said McCraight.

McCraight told CBS News Detroit that the city of Romulus has been focusing on safety. This includes increasing their public safety fund, while saying the city is having trouble finding people who want to be police officers.

For now, they say they stand behind this technology, with their police department requesting the tool. They say this will help with the increased traffic, with many people passing through Detroit Metro Airport every day.