Vehicle rolls on Lodge Freeway in Detroit after rear-ending SUV; 1 hospitalized

The Michigan State Police says it's investigating a rollover crash that stemmed from a rear-end collision in Detroit on Saturday night.

Officials responded to the incident on the northbound side of Lodge Freeway near Livernois Avenue at 8:30 pm. Investigators said the driver of a Ford Fusion was traveling on the freeway when they saw headlights coming up behind them at a high speed.

"The driver of the Ford was unable to get out of the way and the speeding driver of a Lincoln MKX rear-ended the Ford and rolled over," the state agency said in a social media post about the incident.

The motorist of the Fusion was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

At least one person reported that the Lincoln driver, identified as a female, could not move and thought her neck was broken, according to the state agency. Responding troopers couldn't find her when they arrived at the scene and found the MKX unoccupied.

"At this time, we do not believe the driver of the Lincoln was actually hurt," the state agency said.

Troopers seized the Lincoln for further investigation.