Rock music-themed Rock & Brews Restaurant to open in Royal Oak

A restaurant celebrating rock music in the era of the band Kiss is set to open in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar will have its public opening at 11:30 a.m. March 19 at the venue on West Fifth Avenue in Royal Oak, the restaurant said. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting will take place later this spring.

Rock & Brews is a national restaurant concept launched by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, two of the musicians in the legendary rock band Kiss, along with their business partners. The band's hits include "Detroit Rock City." The first Rock & Brews restaurant opened in 2010 in California.

Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar publicity photo. Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar

There are now about 15 locations nationwide; the Royal Oak site is the only one in Michigan.

The Royal Oak venue will feature 12,000 square feet of space with a dining area, live concert stage, private meeting rooms, bar, and an open-air rooftop. There will be over 30 televisions and an LED screen for sports and entertainment viewing.

The menu will feature American classics, local and craft beers, and a weekend brunch.