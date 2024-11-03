Rochester Hills Man in serious condition after being struck by motorist at crosswalk, sheriff says

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie





(CBS DETROIT) — A 72-year-old man is in grave condition after being struck by a motorist at a crosswalk early Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Rochester Road and Avon Road.

A 28-year-old man was driving on Rochester Road when he hit the Rochester Hills man. The man hit was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in grave condition Sunday night.

Authorities say the 72-year-old was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash and was hit in a marked crosswalk.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, the sheriff's office says.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the driver, from the country of Columbia, entered the country illegally. He was released, but will have a federal court hearing at a later date.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.