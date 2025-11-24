Downtown Rochester, Michigan, shines bright through annual Big, Bright Light Show

Downtown Rochester, Michigan, is now fully into the holiday spirit as it held its annual Big, Bright Light Show and Lagniappe celebration Monday evening.

This is the 19th year of the light show, and the beautiful display of festive lights on businesses on Main Street has become a tradition for so many families. The light show is part of Rochester's 52nd annual Lagniappe celebration, which means "a little something extra" in Creole.

"I've been wanting to come here for seven years, and I'm always busy around this time of year, and now we have time," said Marvin Ashakay.

The lights bring some from far away, like Marvin AshakaY, who drove from Grand Rapids with his family for his birthday.

"Just turned 40, so here I am," said Ashakay.

Meanwhile, local residents walked down the street to continue a long family tradition.

"I'm a seventh generation in Rochester, and they're eighth generation, so we've been doing it since it started," said Jillian Pixley, who attended the event with her two young daughters.

The Big, Bright Light Show will be on every evening on Main Street from 5 p.m. until midnight through Jan. 18.