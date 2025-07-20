Robot battles in Detroit feature advanced technology, artificial intelligence

History was made on Saturday evening in Detroit, and it looked like science fiction.

"I don't know where else you'd see something like this," Shubham Tiwari said. "A bunch of robots destroying each other."

Some of the world's latest and most advanced robotic technology was seen on full display, and in full battle mode on Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

"Awesome, awesome experience," Johnny Washington Jr. said.

The Robo War is a new concept from the Interactive Combat League, where 9-foot-tall iron gladiators in a steel suit with AI technology battle against each other, with 30 different robots from around the country competing.

Robots battle with each other in Detroit, Michigan, on July 19, 2025, as part of Robo War. CBS News Detroit

The excitement doesn't stop once attendees are in the arena. Robo War Announcer Jordan Scavone told us about the event while a knockout was happening right behind him.

"The Interactive Combat League is the ultimate ... Oh my gosh! Sorry," Scavone said when the knockout happened. "The Interactive Combat League is the ultimate hybrid of combat sports and video games."

Saturday's event featured Detroit taking on Atlanta and Los Angeles facing Phoenix, with both fights captivating the crowd and creating an experience that may just be the future of fighting.

"I've seen professional wrestling, I've seen MMA, boxing, but never in my life have I seen 9-foot gladiators put them things together and get to 1-2 punch everybody," Robo War Announcer DeSean Whipple said.

The next Robo War event is on Aug. 16.