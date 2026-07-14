Robert Lulgjuraj drops out of Michigan's 10th congressional district race

Robert Lulgjuraj, a Republican candidate for Michigan's 10th congressional district, announced on Tuesday that he was dropping out of the race, less than a month before the August primary election.

In a video posted on social media, Lulgjuraj points to President Trump's endorsement of Army Capt. Michael Bouchard as the reason for suspending his campaign. It's an endorsement that Lulgjuraj says he disagreed with.

"It's very hurtful, it's sad. It was tough that President Trump endorsed someone else. I believe, respectfully, that the president endorsed the wrong guy," said Lulgjuraj, who labeled himself the "grassroots candidate."

"As I have been looking at the polls and the data, I just don't see a true path to victory, given that this is no longer a fair fight," Lulgjuraj added.

With Lulgjuraj's campaign suspension, the GOP pool now consists of Bouchard, who is the son of Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, Justin Kirk and Steffan Demetropoulos. The winner of the primary election will move on to the November general election and go head-to-head with the winner of the Democratic primary — Eric Chung, former Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Christina Hines.

The 10th district seat is currently held by Republican Congressman John James, who is running for Michigan governor. James, too, received an endorsement from Mr. Trump ahead of the August primary.

The district includes parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.