Road rage shooting on I-75 under investigation, police search for suspect

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A road rage shooting on northbound I-75 is under investigation, Michigan State Police said.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center said it received a 911 call about a freeway shooting.

Investigation shows the driver of a gray Jeep Cherokee was in the left northbound lane on the I-75 Freeway when a brown Ford F-150 drove behind the victim and started flashing his lights.

The caller "brake checked" and the man driving the F-150 moved to a lane to the right, using the left shoulder to pass, and intentionally rammed the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, police said.

When the victim was about to exit, the suspect shot at their vehicle, investigation shows. No one was hit by the bullets and the shooter fled the scene.

Anyone with information can call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.