Road rage incident reported in Oakland County, driver faces felony charge

(CBS DETROIT) — Two drivers were involved in a road rage incident in Bloomfield Township, which resulted in one person facing a felony.

Bloomfield Township police say a Jan. 31 driving incident involving a pickup truck and a small car was caught on camera.

"It started at Lone Pine Southbound Telegraph when the truck tried to change lanes into the BMW lanes. The BMW laid on his horn for an extended period of time, then they were shouting at each other, then around Quarton the truck supposedly threw something at the BMW," Heather Glowacz, public information officer with Bloomfield Township Police.

The incident spanned nearly four miles and two cities. At one point, the pickup rammed the back of the car, and an unidentified passenger was yelling out the pickup's window.

"Your passenger could've fallen out of the car and that would've been your responsibility. They could've been ran over," Glowacz said.

The driver of the car reported the incident a few days later. According to authorities, road rage cases are on the rise.

"The past couple weeks, there's been an uptick in road rage incidents, specifically in Bloomfield Township," Glowacz said.

The hot-tempered incident ended in Southfield, as the car clipped the back of the truck. That's when the truck stopped and reversed. Police describe it as similar to a video game.

"You don't know what kind of day they're having, you could be the straw that breaks the camel's back," Glowacz said.

No one was hurt while the incident left the car disabled. The driver of the car faces a careless driving charge, while the pickup driver…faces assault with a dangerous weapon. The pickup driver is out on a $10,000 bond.

The driver of the pickup is expected in court next week.