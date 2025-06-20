National Park Service site in Monroe hosts grand opening at new visitor center

An official celebration of a major update to River Raisin National Battlefield Park takes place Saturday and Sunday in Monroe, Michigan.

The park retells and interprets the January 1813 battles of the War of 1812 that were fought in Southeast Michigan and the historical context of the times. The battles were a victory for Tecumseh's Confederation and the British, and a significant defeat for the Americans.

The Battlefield was originally part of the Monroe County park system, and was transferred in 2010 to the National Park Service.

The visitor center moved in recent years from its original location on East Elm Avenue near I-75 to an existing building a half-mile away at 333 North Dixie Highway. With the move to a larger venue and significant renovations to what was once an ice sports arena, the education center's historical displays were expanded and updated.

One of the exhibits at River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe, Michigan, is this Native American long home replica, on display inside the visitor center. Paula Wethington

"With the help of La-Z-Boy, the State of Michigan, the Wyandotte Nation, the The City of Monroe, Michigan and many partners, donors and members of the Foundation, we are ready to share the stories of the River Raisin with the public," the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation posted on its social media. "Join us for a celebration for our community and its support for creating a world-class education center."

The current exhibits focus on Great Lakes history, Native Americans, the Battles of the River Raisin and the early 1800s French Town settlement in what is now Monroe. Annual events include a POW-MIA Day ceremony and flag display, French Noel and the Battles of the River Raisin commemoration.

The Grand Opening events begin with a ticketed gala Friday night, and will continue Saturday and Sunday.

The visitor center will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with a ceremony at 10 a.m., ribbon cutting at noon, and performances by the 126th U.S. Army Band Saxophone and Piano Jazz Duet in the afternoon.

The center also will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the La Compagnie Musical Dance Troupe giving a performance in the afternoon.