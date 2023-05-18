Reward offered for information on arson at Pontiac liquor store

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Arson Commission is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to an arson at a Pontiac liquor store.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at Trademark Liquor & Check Cashing at 1220 Perry St.

Oakland County deputies and Waterford firefighters were dispatched to the store on reports of a structure fire.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators determined a male suspect walked into the store and poured an unknown substance on the floor. He then grabbed a knit hat from the store counter and lit the hat and the unknown substance on fire before running out of the liquor store.

Video footage showed the man setting the fire and running away from the scene. He was wearing a ski mask, a lime green safety vest, a long sleeve shirt, black pants and tan construction boots.

The sheriff's office believes the suspect ran to a street near the liquor store and drove off in a dark-colored four-door Dodge Ram truck.

A reward will be paid when information leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-44-ARSON.