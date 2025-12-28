$2K reward offered for return of 2 dogs missing after minivan stolen at Detroit auto shop

A $2,000 reward is being offered for the return of two dogs that were inside a minivan stolen at an auto shop in Detroit earlier this month, according to the Michigan nonprofit All About Animals Rescue.

The dogs, Annie and Lucky, were in a red 2009 Chrysler Town and Country outside Ryan's Pick-A-Part Self Service Auto and Truck Parts on Hubbell Avenue on Dec. 21 when people in another red minivan stole the vehicle, the nonprofit said. Video of the alleged incident was shared by the group on social media on Saturday.

The auto shop and nonprofit have teamed up to offer a $2,000 reward for the return of the animals.

According to the animal organization, Annie is microchipped, and she and Lucky may look different than what's shown in the above photo.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call or text the nonprofit at 313-804-9152.