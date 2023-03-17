Retired nurse opening independently-owned market in Dexter-Linwood neighborhood

(CBS DETROIT) - There's a new anchor in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood.

A building that's been a part of a family legacy for more than 40 years is being repurposed to provide nutritious food options in a convenient way. For Sonya Greene, ownership is in her DNA.

"My late uncle Elmer Fuller, he had Elmer's Barber Shop right here on Glendale since the early '80s," Greene said.

"His first barbershop was on Linwood and Webb and he absolutely loved this community. He barbered up until he was 88 years old. He passed away at the age of 90 in 2016."

When Fuller died, his wife Juanita took ownership. In 2017, she sold it to Green, who is her niece, but under one condition: To make the family proud.

"I'm really about you know, empowering the youth, educating the youth, giving job training, mentorship," Greene said. "Because 'each one teach one,' that's not cliché to me. It's true to my heart."

Greene says during the pandemic she got the idea to create a market and provide fresh food for neighbors.

"And people would walk past this building during COVID and they'd walk like 12-13 blocks to get to the nearest grocery store and I'm saying to myself, Lord help me because if there's some way that I can help these people live better, live healthier, then please help me do that and Linwood Fresh Market was born," Greene said.

The market owner says poverty and unhealthy eating is parallel.

The retired nurse says she wants her market to serve nourishing alternatives in an area where residents frequent fringe stores and fast-food restaurants.

"It's just a mind-set and giving people healthy options and something different to choose from," Greene said.

"It's the nurturing nurse in me, yes."

The Linwood Fresh Market grand-opening is happening Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. at 12737 Linwood in Detroit.