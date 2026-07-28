New "Retail LAB" gives entrepreneurs storefront opportunity in Farmington, Michigan

A new program in Farmington, Michigan, called "The Retail Lab" (Launch and Build) is giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to test out their business in a storefront.

In the heart of downtown sits The Lowry Estate, a shop stocked with colorful vintage modern designer clothing and accessories. It's the first small business to take part in the city's Retail LAB.

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"It's an incubator for retailers. Gives them an opportunity to test a storefront in a vibrant main street without committing to a long-term lease," said Farmington Downtown Development Authority executive director Jess Westendorf.

Westendorf says the program gives entrepreneurs a 90-day lease in a brick-and-mortar space to build their business and customer following before committing to a permanent location.

"The DDA has partnered with a property owner to lease a long-term law office that's been in the downtown and working with him to maximize that storefront use," Westendorf said.

Westendorf says only one startup will occupy the storefront at a time. Those who apply are reviewed by the DDA Business Development Committee and chosen based on whether their business is ready to make the leap, the product they offer, and if it's a good fit for downtown.

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Owner Corliss Elizabeth Williams of The Lowry Estate says she's grateful for the opportunity.

"Seeing women walk around downtown Farmington with my shopping bags and the dresses that I've been selling, it's just amazing," said Williams. "Whether they're looking for just something to wear or a complete closet overhaul, they leave here with huge smiles on their faces."

Williams is in this space from June through mid-September. She says that in 2015, her business blossomed in Brooklyn, New York, and eventually led to pop-ups and events back home in Michigan.

The Retail LAB is now providing her with tools for success.

"Every single thing is just the support that I need. I couldn't be placed in a more 100% spot for visibility. I don't know exactly what the future brings, but there's something there, and another great door is going to open," Williams said. "Without the support of everyone, all of the communities that have stood behind me, I would not be here today."

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The storefront is occupied for the rest of this year, but the Farmington DDA is accepting applications for 2027.

Westendorf says they're anticipating the program to stick around downtown for a couple of years.

If anyone is interested in visiting The Lowry Estate, the store is located at 23607 Farmington Road.

Williams will be hosting a Summer Soiree from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1,