Residents push back against proposed data center in Lyon Township, Michigan

Lyon Township residents filled the planning commission meeting Monday evening, for another long night of fiery public comment, as many continue to fight a proposed data center.

"I moved to the country because I wanted to live in a peaceful place, and so far, it is becoming not peaceful," said one of the residents during public comment.

In September 2025, the Lyon Township Planning Commission approved a 1.8 million-square-foot, six-building data center on 172 acres off Milford Road near South Lyon, and since then, residents have been fighting to keep that development out of their community.

"Who wants to live next to a data center? I live within a mile, and nobody wants that. I have a neighbor on 12 Mile (Road), he can't sell his house, he's had it for sale since December," Lyon Twp resident Nancy Hopkins said.

The project, known as Project Flex, is being developed by Verrus. In late May, an attorney representing Verrus submitted a Final Site Plan response letter arguing the project meets all applicable Planning Commission conditions, township codes, and zoning ordinances. In the letter, Verrus warned the township that if approval is further delayed, they will pursue legal action.

"There is no integrity here, right. They speak about being a good neighbor here, but good neighbors don't blackmail their neighbors or their township, and that's what is happening here," said Melissa Noble.

State Sen. Jim Runestad, who opposes the data center, was one of the dozens to speak during public comment Monday night. Runestad has proposed a one-year moratorium on data centers in the state.

"This is not in opposition to innovation or economic growth. I support responsible development, but what is happening here in Michigan and in Lyon Twp is not responsible. It is rushed, opaque, and dismissive of the very people this project will most directly affect," said Runestad.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Verrus and received the following statement: