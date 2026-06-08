Residents push back against proposed data center in Lyon Township, Michigan
Lyon Township residents filled the planning commission meeting Monday evening, for another long night of fiery public comment, as many continue to fight a proposed data center.
"I moved to the country because I wanted to live in a peaceful place, and so far, it is becoming not peaceful," said one of the residents during public comment.
In September 2025, the Lyon Township Planning Commission approved a 1.8 million-square-foot, six-building data center on 172 acres off Milford Road near South Lyon, and since then, residents have been fighting to keep that development out of their community.
"Who wants to live next to a data center? I live within a mile, and nobody wants that. I have a neighbor on 12 Mile (Road), he can't sell his house, he's had it for sale since December," Lyon Twp resident Nancy Hopkins said.
The project, known as Project Flex, is being developed by Verrus. In late May, an attorney representing Verrus submitted a Final Site Plan response letter arguing the project meets all applicable Planning Commission conditions, township codes, and zoning ordinances. In the letter, Verrus warned the township that if approval is further delayed, they will pursue legal action.
"There is no integrity here, right. They speak about being a good neighbor here, but good neighbors don't blackmail their neighbors or their township, and that's what is happening here," said Melissa Noble.
State Sen. Jim Runestad, who opposes the data center, was one of the dozens to speak during public comment Monday night. Runestad has proposed a one-year moratorium on data centers in the state.
"This is not in opposition to innovation or economic growth. I support responsible development, but what is happening here in Michigan and in Lyon Twp is not responsible. It is rushed, opaque, and dismissive of the very people this project will most directly affect," said Runestad.
CBS News Detroit reached out to Verrus and received the following statement:
"Project Flex has met all applicable township requirements following a comprehensive review process that included extensive studies on water use, noise, traffic, energy, and environmental impacts. Throughout that process, the project team addressed community feedback and incorporated additional measures beyond those required by township standards.
Those studies demonstrated that Project Flex is designed to use 99% less water than legacy data centers, maintain sound levels at or below approximately 50 dB(A) at the property boundary during normal operations, comparable to an office building, and satisfy the energy review requirements established through the township's approval process.
While we recognize that not everyone supports the project, we are grateful for the support of residents, community leaders, civic organizations, labor partners, and businesses throughout Lyon Township. Project Flex is expected to generate up to $40 million for Lyon Township, up to $265 million for state and local education, up to $35 million for Oakland County, and up to $8 million for regional institutions, including libraries, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, the Detroit Zoo, and the Detroit Institute of Arts over the first 17 years of the project."