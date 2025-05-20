Concerns grow over future of single-family homes in new Royal Oak master plan

City leaders in Royal Oak, Michigan, unanimously approved a new master plan that some residents are skeptical about.

"Protect Royal Oak, preserve our neighborhoods, maintain our current single-family and multiple-family residential zoning," said Thomas, a resident in the city.

Thomas was one of nearly a dozen residents who spoke out at Monday's city commission meeting, sharing concerns involving how the city's master plan would protect single-family homes.

City of Royal Oak

"If your neighborhood is designated single-family, the only thing that can go in your neighborhood is single-family. When your neighborhood is now neighborhood residential, anything can go in your neighborhood. Any form. Anybody who says otherwise is flat out lying to you," said former Royal Oak City Commissioner Tom Hallock.

Many say the plan would destroy single-family neighborhoods by allowing the development of more diverse housing options, like duplexes or multi-family homes, potentially driving housing prices higher. However, some community members disagree.

CBS Detroit

"More housing is a good thing. We have a housing affordability crisis in this country, and allowing small multifamily homes for people who are interested in living in them can reduce housing costs by increasing supply," said resident Alex.

However, city officials emphasized that single-family neighborhoods are here to stay.

"People say things like this plan will virtually eliminate single-family housing as we know it. Or that it will allow apartments or duplexes in the middle of neighborhoods. It doesn't do that," Planning Commission Chair Gary Casada said.

City of Royal Oak

City leaders unanimously approved the resolution 7-0, putting a new master plan in motion, they feel will move the city forward.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the city of Royal Oak and received the following statement:

"Royal Oak's 2050 Master Plan envisions a city that is safe and easy to navigate, with quality neighborhoods, a vibrant downtown, walkable residential-commercial areas, and housing that meets current demand in a way that preserves the unique character of existing neighborhoods. "Between February 2023 and now, residents were invited to take part in numerous community engagement opportunities, including public input sessions, neighborhood meetings, open houses, business stakeholder roundtables, charettes, town halls, and community surveys—more than 6,000 touchpoints in total. "According to Commissioners, who approved the adoption of the Plan in a unanimous 7-0 vote, the final draft is representative of the vast feedback they received, and reflects the values of the people of Royal Oak. "Mayor Michael Fournier said at last night's meeting: "I'm very proud of the work, the effort over a number of years that went into this plan—the public engagement, the collection of data, reviewing it, checking it, making sure it aligns with a very diverse set of perspectives. I believe the plan reflects broadly the values of our city, and I'm proud to support it tonight."