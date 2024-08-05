Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to visit Michigan this week

Harris and running mate visiting Detroit this week, Michigan primaries on tap and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. JD Vance will visit Shelby Township this week.

Vance, who campaigned last month in Grand Rapids alongside Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump following the Republican National Convention, will speak at the Shelby Township Police Department at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"Michiganders are feeling the effects of Border Czar, Kamala Harris' crisis first-hand. Democrats in Michigan are prioritizing ludicrous programs for illegal immigrants, welcoming them into communities across the state. They've made sanctuary areas across the Wolverine State in places like Lansing, Ingham County, Kalamazoo County, Kent County, and Wayne County," a statement from Trump's campaign said.

Vance's visit coincides with Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Detroit on Wednesday. Harris, who is expected to campaign with her new running mate in Detroit, will meet with members and leaders of the United Auto Workers union. The UAW endorsed Harris for president last week.

Harris is expected to name her running mate Tuesday morning. She visited Detroit in May to announce $100 million for automotive manufacturers to prepare for electric vehicle production. Harris last visited Michigan on July 17, just days before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from reelection.

A recent CBS News poll released over the weekend shows Harris drawing even with Trump across battleground states, including Michigan, and holding a 1-point edge nationally.