Harris and future running mate to visit Detroit next week in multi-state tour

(CBS DETROIT) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her soon-to-be-announced running mate will visit Detroit next week.

Details on Harris' visit have not yet been released, but her office confirmed that she will be visiting battleground states Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

Harris has not yet announced her running mate; however, top-tier candidates include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

She is expected to make her pick next Monday.

Harris' run in the 2024 presidential election came after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August. He immediately endorsed Harris for the Democratic nomination.

In search of a running mate, one of the possible contenders named was Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. However, Whitmer said on Monday that she is "not part of the vetting" process for Harris' running mate.