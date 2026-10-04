Man arrested after reported domestic violence assault in northern Michigan

A 67-year-old man is in custody following a reported domestic violence assault in Cherry Grove Township, Michigan, Saturday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the reported assault at a home around 7:45 p.m. Officials said that while they were traveling to the scene, they were told the man, from Cadillac, Michigan, had fired a gun from the front porch before going back inside the residence and had threatened to harm both the victim and law enforcement.

The state agency said the victim was able to leave the home unharmed and that the troopers were able to communicate with the man from the outside of the residence until he left it, at which time he was arrested.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home, where they seized seven guns and two firearm magazines.

Cherry Grove Township, located in Wexford County, is around 48 miles south of Traverse City.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.