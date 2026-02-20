Rental prices in Detroit show slight decline from 2025, study says

Monthly rental costs are showing a slight decline in many major metro areas, including Detroit, an industry study says.

Realtor.com issued its January 2026 rental report this week, continuing a monthly data series that began in 2020. Given the calculations, Realtor.com concludes that renting is more affordable than buying in many locations across the country as home purchase prices remain high.

Across the country, asking monthly rental price for properties with two bedrooms or less in the 50 largest metropolitan areas was calculated at $1,672 for January 2026, the organization said. This amount is $85 less than seen during summer 2022, but $221 higher than the pre-pandemic level.

This slight decline in rental costs has been trending for over two years.

Specific to the Detroit-Dearborn-Warren market, the median asking rent during January 2026 for a unit of two bedrooms or less was $1,284, which is 3.4% less than during January 2025.

Furthermore, the agency said, Metro Detroit is a "renter-friendly" area where tenants have an advantage over property owners in choosing a site or negotiating rates. Rental vacancy rates in the Metro Detroit area were calculated at 9.6% during 2025, a bump up from the 8.6% attributed to the region in 2024. The agency said a vacancy rate above 7% is generally "renter-friendly."