Redford Union superintendent placed on leave; interim administrator named

The superintendent of Redford Union Schools in Wayne County, Michigan, has been placed on administrative leave, the district says.

Jasen Witt was placed on a "non-disciplinary administrative leave," effective Thursday from his role as superintendent, a press release said.

A special board meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening, with that notice issued Wednesday, the school district website shows. An agenda was not included in that posting on the website and social media. The most recent regularly scheduled board meeting was Monday.

Judy Nachman, who is currently director of human resources and formerly principal of Redford Union High School, will serve as interim superintendent.

"The Board has also engaged the law firm of Miller Johnson to conduct an independent investigation into the managerial practices of the Superintendent and related policy compliance," the district said.

District officials say the board is "limited in the information it can share at this time" as the circumstances are considered a personnel matter.

"We understand that situations like this can raise questions and concerns. Please be assured that the Board's actions are guided by what is in the best interest of our school community. Our commitment to providing a safe, high-quality learning environment for every student remains unwavering," board president Evelyn Pridemore said in a letter issued to parents Friday.

Redford Union has 2,953 students attending two elementary schools, a junior high school and a high school in the Redford area.