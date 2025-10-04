Woman killed, 2 injured injured in Redford Township crash; police investigating

A 23-year-old woman is dead and two other people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Redford Township on Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident around 6:45 p.m. They found an individual in the area of Inkster and Plymouth roads performing CPR on the woman, who was in the front seat of a Chevrolet Trax. Officials said she was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A male driving the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to investigators, a motorist driving a gray Cadillac southbound on Inkster Road ignored a red light at the Grantland Street intersection, moved into the northbound lanes of Inkster and collided with the Chevrolet. The Cadillac driver was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Police said alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Ditzhazy at 313-387-2541 or email him at jditzhazy@redfordpd.org.