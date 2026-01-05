Red Wings pounce on Senators early, hold on for 5-3 win

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night to snap a two-game losing skid.

Coming off back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Red Wings were determined to defeat their divisional rivals in the first of four meetings between the two clubs.

Andrew Copp, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen also scored, while John Gibson stopped 35 shots.

Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson (19) cross-checks Detroit Red Wings' Albert Johansson (20) as they vie for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP) Spencer Colby / AP

Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux and Dylan Cozens scored for the Senators. With a pair of assists, Tim Stutzle extended his point streak to 13 games (eight goals, 13 assists).

Trailing 4-2, Tkachuk brought the Senators within one at 6:55 of the third. Detroit took back-to-back penalties, but Ottawa failed to capitalize and gave up a short-handed goal on a Giroux giveaway that led to a 2-on-1 with Rasmussen beating Hunter Shepard, who gave up two goals on 12 shots.

Ottawa had a goal called back for goaltender interference and, despite pulling Shepard with more than three minutes remaining, could not complete the comeback.

Shepard started the second period — replacing Leevi Merilaine,n who gave up three goals on eight shots — marking his first appearance with the Senators.

Larkin scored his 264th career goal and tied Nicklas Lidstrom for 11th place on the Red Wings' all-time list.

Red Wings: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Senators: Visit the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.