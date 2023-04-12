Red Flag Warning issued for Michigan's lower peninsula due to high fire danger levels

(CBS DETROIT) - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for counties in Michigan's lower peninsula as the risk of fire danger is high.

Fire danger is high across the Lower Peninsula so that means everyone needs to refrain from burning at the moment and be careful using power equipment. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when warm temperatures, low humidities and stronger winds combine, resulting in an increased risk of fire danger.

Michiganders are encouraged to be careful during activities that could cause a fire and should check here to see if it is safe for burning in their area.

"People need to be careful when doing any outdoor activity that could spark a wildfire," said Don Klingler, Michigan Department of Natural Resources resource manager for the southern Lower Peninsula. "These fuels can ignite very easily."

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, people cause nine out of ten wildfires. In addition, yard debris burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.

Due to the increased risk of fire danger, burn permits will not be issued for the next few days. To see if the weather conditions allow for safe burning in your area, visit here.

Here are tips from the DNR to keep fires under control:

Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you put it out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again.

Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended.

Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.

Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you're on the road; don't park hot equipment on dry grass.

Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs.

It's illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air.

You can use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.

For more fire safety tips, visit here.