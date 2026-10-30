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"My life is hard enough as it is": Red Baron worker's anguished plea over viral prank turns into $400K windfall

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Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
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Julia Avant

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A Red Baron worker's frustrated reaction to a social media prank at a White Lake market has gone viral and drawn thousands of donors to an online fundraiser.

The man was restocking frozen pizzas when a social media user, filming themselves, played the Apple Pay payment sound, leading him to think he'd been scammed out of $10. The person filming had been approaching random people with the same stunt, making them believe a stranger had just taken their money.

The worker didn't laugh.

"I don't have time for this. My life is hard enough as it is," he says in the video. "You're probably making money off this. I can't pay my mortgage, and I got four kids at home."

Many viewers sided with the worker instead of the person filming, and social media users began donating. In just two days, thousands of people gave amounts ranging from $10 to $30,000 to the father of four.

The fundraiser had passed $400,000 at last check, and the goal has since been raised to $700,000.

The account of the person who filmed the encounter has been deactivated.

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