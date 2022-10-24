Recall alert: Bob Evans Italian sausage may contain rubber pieces

(CBS DETROIT) - Meat lovers, it's time to check your fridge or freezer.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Bob Evans is recalling more than 7.5 thousand pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with a thin, blue rubber.

The following product is being recalled:

1-lb. chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code XEN3663466 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

Bob Evans Farms Foods Inc.'s Italian Pork Sausage Products label. FDA

The items were produced on Sept. 8 and have the establishment number "EST. 6785" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was first discovered after consumers complained about finding thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

There haven't been any reports of reactions due to the consumption of the products. Although, if you're concerned about any injury or illness, you should contact your healthcare provider.

If you purchased the product, you should not eat it. Instead you should throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Geo Money, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.