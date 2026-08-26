Freddy Peralta's six scoreless innings leads Rays to 3-0 win over Tigers

Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings and picked up his first win with his new team as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Wednesday.

Peralta (6-11) won for the first time in five starts since being acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. He allowed two singles in six innings and struck out four batters without a walk.

The Rays took a 2-0 lead in the second after Chandler Simpson led off with an infield single and scored on Jonny DeLuca's double. DeLuca took third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Cedric Mullins' two-out base hit.

Tampa Bay added a third run in the sixth on two hits and a sacrifice fly by Liam Hicks.

Each team had lost its previous three series before splitting the first two games this week, but the Tampa Bay pitching staff made sure the Rays didn't continue the streak.

Kevin Kelly pitched two innings and Tyler Wells pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Troy Melton (7-3) dropped to 0-2 in his last four starts, giving up three runs on seven hits in seven innings for the Tigers.

The AL East-leading Rays (79-54) have won three of their last four. Detroit (62-71) has lost 10 of 12.

The game, which did not include a walk, lasted just 2 hours, 3 minutes.

Rays: Off on Thursday before starting a three-game weekend series at home against the San Diego Padres. LHP Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.10) is expected to start Friday. The Padres have not confirmed their rotation.

Tigers: After a day off on Thursday, the Tigers will face their former ace LHP Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.91) for the first time in the opener of a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. RHP Drew Anderson (4-5, 4.09) will start for Detroit.

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