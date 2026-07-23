Rattlesnake victim under medical treatment after bite at Proud Lake Recreation Area

An adult was injured by a rattlesnake bite on Tuesday in Oakland County, Michigan, the Commerce Township Fire Department said.

The incident, which the fire department described as a "rare medical emergency," resulted in the victim being taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Rattlesnake bikes are extremely rare, but they can happen," the fire department said. "Stay alert when enjoying our parks, wetlands and wooded areas."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the bite incident occurred at Proud Lake Recreation Area, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources park in Milford Township.

Michigan State University says the eastern massasauga rattlesnake is Michigan's only venomous snake and one of only two rattlesnake species currently found in the Great Lakes.

An adult of this snake species is gray or grayish brown, with dark blotches and spot. It will average two to three feet in length. The species is difficult to notice as it prefers to stay undetected under vegetation or woody debris. The species is most active in Michigan between April and late October.

"Most people in Michigan may never even see a massasauga in the wild because of its secretive behavior," MSU said.

Given its preferred environment and behavior, the species rarely encounters humans, much less bites one. Michigan poison control centers report about 16 eastern massasauga bite incidents a year, MSU says.

If you are bitten by a snake, the Commerce Township Fire Department said to call 911 immediately and remove any rings, watches or restrictive clothing you might be wearing before swelling occurs due to the venom.