U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovers larvae of rare fruit fly at Detroit Metro Airport

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Thursday that live larvae that were intercepted earlier this year at the Detroit Metro Aiport were confirmed to be a rare and "potentially destructive" fruit fly.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Entomology Laboratory confirmed that larvae were caper fruit flies, which belong to the Mediterranean fruit fly, Oriental fruit fly, melon fly, and Mexican fruit fly families. The flies are considered to be some of the most damaging agriculture pests in the world.

CBP officials say the larvae were discovered among fresh caper flowers after a traveler from Italy refused to answer agricultural questions, prompting a baggage exam.

CBP last intercepted caper fruit flies 20 years ago in Tampa, Florida.

"Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work hand-in-hand to stop potential threats before they have potential to cause economic damage," Port Director Fadia Pastilong said in a statement. "Pests like this may be the next introduced species of concern if they go undetected."