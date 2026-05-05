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Rare albino deer fatally struck by vehicle in Farmington Hills, officials say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

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A rare white albino deer that has been seen in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has died after it was fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.

City officials say the deer was struck near 12 Mile and Halsted roads.

"This unique deer captured the hearts of many community members, and we understand the strong community interest in their story. We appreciate the compassion shown by those who reached out with concern," the city said in a social media post. "As wildlife activity increases during spring, we encourage all drivers to remain alert, especially during dawn and dusk when animals are most active."

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This albino deer was seen Jan. 6, 2026, in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Amber Erby / CBS News Detroit

The deer has been spotted by many in the area, including a CBS News Detroit staffer, who took photos of the animal in January 2026. The pictures were shared with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

DNR officials say albino deer lack melanin, which means their coat color is white. They can also be distinguished by pink noses, blue eyes and light-colored hooves.

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