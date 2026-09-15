Dearborn mayor offers Macklemore free concert after being cut from Ed Sheeran's tour over pro-Palestine comments

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud has offered Macklemore a free, city-sponsored concert in Metro Detroit, a day after the rapper was dropped from Ed Sheeran's stadium tour over pro-Palestinian remarks he made onstage.

"If they don't want you performing in their stadiums, you're always welcome in Dearborn," Hammoud posted on social media on Monday night. "Come put on a show here. We'll make it a free concert, sponsored by the City, and help make it one of the best around. We stand with you and for a free Palestine. Let's make it happen."

It's not clear whether Macklemore will accept. He had not publicly responded to the invitation as of Tuesday.

Dearborn has the largest Muslim population per capita in the United States, and Hammoud, elected in 2021, was the city's first Arab American and first Muslim mayor.

Macklemore released his debut album in 2005. This month, Macklemore opened for Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour, and he described the two as friends. During at least two performances, Macklemore spoke about his support for Palestinians. Macklemore posted a recording of his remarks on Sept. 7 on his social media with the caption, "wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial."

"One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages and stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine," he told the crowd.

The remarks drew national attention and criticism. The Anti-Defamation League called Macklemore's comments unacceptable, and the Israeli American Council circulated a petition seeking his removal from the rest of the tour.

Macklemore's removal from the tour became public Monday. As CBS News reported, and Macklemore also referenced in his social media statements, multiple venues that remained on the tour notified the promoters that they would not allow a concert to take place at their sites with Macklemore remaining in the lineup.

Macklemore said Sheeran told him that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium outside Boston, would not allow him to perform there, and that Kraft had rallied other stadium owners into an ultimatum, CBS News reported. Kraft said in a statement that he opposed Macklemore's participation in the Gillette shows, citing the material shared from the stage in New Jersey and what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery. Kraft said he would welcome a conversation with the rapper.

Sheeran has since said via social media, "Macklemore coming off the tour was the promoter's decision, not mine."

In his follow-up statement on Instagram, Macklemore said neither he nor Sheeran is a victim, pointing to the careers, money, opportunities, safety and audiences both men have.

"The victims are the Palestinian people. The men, women and children who have been killed, starved, displaced and forced to live through unimaginable violence," the performer said, in his follow-up statement on Instagram.