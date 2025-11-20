Ann Arbor home where World War II humanitarian once lived to be moved to new site

A historic home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will be moved to a new location Saturday, resulting in a series of one-day street closures.

City officials say the Raoul Wallenberg house, which is currently located at 308 East Madison Street, will be moved to its new home at 439 South Division Street. The University of Michigan said its Board of Regents approved the plan earlier this year as site preparations begin for a new Central Campus student housing project.

Construction crews began preparing a foundation for the home's new location earlier in the fall.

A series of street closures and a detour has been announced to allow for the move. This includes full closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m Saturday of parts of South Division Street, East Jefferson Street, Packard Street and East Madison Street.

Wallenberg lived at what was then a boarding house in 1931 while he studied architecture at the University of Michigan, the school said. He graduated in 1935 and returned home to Europe.

The last years of his life included humanitarian efforts addressing the tragedy of World War II. He created thousands of passport documents with the Swedish coat of arms that helped protect Hungarian Jews from deportation, the university said. He also established safe houses under Swedish diplomatic protection, and confronted German officers when passenger trains were bound for concentration camps.

He was last seen in January 1945, as Soviet troops entered Budapest. The university said his fate remains unknown.

Wallenberg was named an honorary American citizen in 1981.