Ransomware attack disrupts gaming, offices, services for Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A ransomware attack struck Monday against computer systems of the Sault Ste. Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians, tribal leaders reported.

Sault Tribe Chairman Austin Lowes explained in the announcement that multiple computer and phone systems across the tribal administration were affected including its casinos, health centers and some businesses.

In response, the tribe has temporarily closed or halted some services until further notice; including all gaming operations at Kewadin Casinos.

"Our hope is that this issue gets resolved within a week, but we are prepared for it to last longer," Lowes said. "We understand the disruption this is causing to many members' and employees' lives and are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

A list of status reports and contact numbers for tribal offices and programs such as Advocacy Resource Center, Head Start and Home Health Tech visits is on the tribe's Facebook page.