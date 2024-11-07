Michigan Rep. Matt Hall named state House speaker as Republicans reclaim majority

Michigan Rep. Matt Hall Provided by Michigan House Republicans

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan state Rep. Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) has been named speaker of the House for the 2025-2026 term after the House flipped to the Republican Party in the 2024 election.

Unofficial results show the GOP reclaiming the House after it was controlled by Democrats since the 2022 midterms. Democrats also control the governor's office and the state Senate, which were not up for election this year.

The House is currently led by Rep. Joe Tate, who was Michigan's first Black speaker of the House.

Hall has served in the House of Representatives since 2019, serving in the 42nd District (portions of Kalamazoo and Allegan counties), according to his online bio. While in the House, he served as the majority caucus chair, the Tax Policy Committee chair, the Oversight Committee chair and the chair of the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Hall will begin his new role on Jan. 8, 2025, when the House convenes for its first session.

"The people of Michigan elected a new House Republican majority to put our state back on the road to success," Hall said. "Our focus will be on serving the people of our great state. Michiganders want safe neighborhoods, high-paying careers, effective schools, and secure elections. House Republicans are ready to get to work to make our state the best place to raise a family safely and affordably."

Rep. Rachelle Smit has been named speaker pro tempore, while Rep. Jay DeBoyer will serve as associate speaker pro tempore. Other leadership roles selected include Rep. Bryan Posthumus as majority floor leader, Rep. Brian BeGole as assistant majority floor leader, Rep. Mike Harris as majority whip, Rep. Joe Aragona as chief deputy whip, Rep. Ken Borton as caucus chair, and Rep. Nancy Jenkins-Arno as caucus vice chair.