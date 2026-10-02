Dylan Garand makes 23 saves for 1st career shutout as Rangers beat Red Wings 2-0

Dylan Garand made 23 saves for his first career shutout and the New York Rangers spoiled the Detroit Red Wings' opener with a 2-0 victory on Friday.

Garand was making his first start after going 2-0-1 in three appearances with the Rangers last season. Sean Durzi scored on a first-period power play and Eeli Tolvanen added an empty-netter.

New York was already playing its third game of the season and second of a back-to-back. The Rangers were coming off a 5-1 home win over Tampa Bay on Thursday that featured a goal by goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

The Red Wings began the season without two prominent players. Former captain Dylan Larkin, who has requested a trade, has an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Aug. 15. Restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson, one of Detroit's top defensemen, remains unsigned amid stalled negotiations.

Larkin, wearing street clothes, was booed during pregame introductions. Some disenchanted fans chanted "Sell the team!" after Durzi's goal, directing their venom at owner Chris Ilitch. The fans became more supportive once the home team put some pressure on Garand and Wings forward Marco Kasper fought Durzi midway through the second period.

John Gibson made 19 saves for Detroit.

Durzi's power-play goal at 5:12 was the only scoring during the first period. He scored from the high slot off a feed from Gabe Perreault. Tolvanen's second goal of the season came with 1:16 remaining.

Rangers: Host Utah on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.

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