Rachel Hopmayer Mike Stewart/CBS Detroit

Rachel Hopmayer is the sports anchor and reporter for CBS News Detroit and is excited to be in Motor City, covering everything from Hockeytown to The Big House.

Her work focuses on enterprise features, and she is passionate about storytelling beyond the field. Most recently, Rachel covered the Sabres and Bills in Buffalo, New York.

Before Buffalo, Rachel was in Green Bay, Wisconsin, covering the Packers, Bucks, and Ryder Cup, as well as the 2020 Presidential Election.

She earned her bachelor's degree in journalism with a minor in marketing and focus on sports business at American University in Washington, D.C. In the District, Rachel worked for NBC Sports Washington, covering all of the mid-Atlantic professional sports teams, including the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup Championship and the Nationals' 2019 World Series Championship runs.

Rachel grew up outside Boston, Massachusetts, when Duck Boat parades to celebrate championships were an annual event. No wonder she was bit by the sports journalism bug early on.

When she's not at a game, Rachel is exploring the food scene (send recs!), listening to Bruce Springsteen, or working on her golf game.