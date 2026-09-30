Questions grow about alleged illegal operation after deadly shooting at after-hours spot in Detroit

It's been three days since a deadly shooting at an after-hours spot in Detroit left three men dead.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison spoke about the investigation on Wednesday during his Walk a Mile Wednesday event, held about two miles from where the operation was running. One person in their 20s has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

"We know what happened. We're confident we have the right individual, and so it was one shooter," Bettison said.

The after-hours spot, which police allege was operating illegally, had been on their radar for some time. Residents told CBS News Detroit that the home had been a problem for years. Others said they believe similar homes are scattered throughout the city.

Bettison said police are working to address those concerns.

"You let us know, and we're going to do our investigative work to be able to work to bring a remedy to neighborhoods and those types of establishments," he said.

Police had responded to the home seven times this year, according to Bettison. The chief had previously said the property was under investigation. Bettison said police had to ensure any action taken was constitutional.

"We have to do things in a constitutional manner, but we were working on it. We were doing something about it. I have the receipts and facts to prove it," Bettison said.

He also clarified that while police had received calls for service at the home, he had not publicly identified what those calls were about.

"When I talked about the calls for service, I didn't say what type of calls for service they were," Bettison said.

The chief says police are still working the case.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office tells CBS News Detroit that as of Wednesday, they had not yet received a warrant request from Detroit police.