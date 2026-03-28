PWHL fans in Detroit watch Montreal Victoire beat New York Sirens 3-1

In a Professional Women's Hockey League Takeover Tour stop in Detroit Saturday, Catherine Dubois scored twice in a three-goal third period to rally the Montreal Victoire to a 3-1 victory over the New York Sirens.

Montreal (12-4-2-5) pulled within two points of the front-running Boston Fleet with three weeks left in the regular season.

New York (8-0-3-12) took a 1-0 lead at Little Caesars Arena when Casey O'Brien was in the right spot to knock in a rebound on a shot by Jaime Bourbonnais that goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens blocked but couldn't corral at 9:09.

Bourbonnais notched her ninth assist and Anne Cherkowski collected her sixth O'Brien's sixth goal of the season.

Dubois pulled Montreal even 1:54 into the third period and gave the Victoire a 2-1 lead less than five minutes later with her fourth goal of the campaign. Natálie Mlýnková earned her fifth assist on Dubois' first netter. Shiann Darkangelo and Kaitlin Willoughby both notched their third assists on the go-ahead score.

Laura Stacey scored for the sixth time this season, adding an insurance goal at 7:29. Kati Tabin tallied her ninth assist and Hayley Scamurra collected her eighth.

Desbiens had 23 saves for Montreal.

Kayle Osborne stopped 26 shots in goal for New York.

Montreal outshot New York 29-24 after the Sirens had an 11-2 advantage in the first period.

New York had not shut out an opponent through the first two periods since Jan. 6 in a 2-0 victory over the Toronto Sceptres.

Up next

New York: Hosts the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday.

Montreal: Hosts the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Wednesday.