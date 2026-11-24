Several people were injured early Monday when an SUV that fled a traffic stop ran a red light and hit another vehicle in Inkster, Michigan, police said.

Inkster police said officers were called to Dartmouth Square Apartments, just off Colgate Drive, after a report that a group in a silver Chevrolet Traverse was trying to break into vehicles. Police saw a vehicle matching that description and tried to stop it. The driver refused and sped off, nearly striking a patrol vehicle, police said.

Officers tried to catch up, but the driver ran the red light at John Daly Road and Michigan Avenue in Wayne County and hit a vehicle that had the right of way, police said.

The driver is a 19-year-old Inkster man. The passengers, ages 17 to 20, are all Detroit residents, police said. The driver and passengers were taken to a hospital, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

It's not clear whether anyone in the other vehicle was hurt.

Officers also seized items from the SUV, including a replica firearm, ammunition, marijuana-infused edible products, several masks, jewelry, a digital scale, stolen license plates, two bottles of promethazine and cash, police said.

Police are investigating and are working with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on whether to file criminal charges.